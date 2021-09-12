Afghanistan’s Hazaras fear uncertain future

KABUL: Hundreds of Hazara worshippers overflowed from a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Friday, touching their foreheads to the ground as they took part in the most important prayer of the week.

Long persecuted by both the Taliban and Islamic State for their faith, members of the ethnic minority group say they feel less threatened since the Taliban seized power on August 15. "Previously, during Friday prayers we’d be afraid of attacks from terrorist groups, especially IS," Mahdi Hassanzadah told AFP.

But after holding top positions in previous US-backed governments, they fear the future consequences of being shut out of the Taliban’s new acting administration -- made up of hardline militants of the group’s old guard. "It is largely made up of a single ethnicity," Hassanzadah said. "We don’t see any participation of the Hazaras, which is a huge concern," he told AFP.

The Hazara make up the bulk of the country’s minority, and it is feared the Taliban -- may again turn on them, just as they did during their last regime in the late 1990s.