Israel recaptures four of six Palestinian jail breakers

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel has recaptured four of the six Palestinian militants who escaped from a high-security prison earlier this week in one of the most spectacular breakouts in the country’s history, police said on Saturday.

Since Monday’s breakout, the army has poured troops into the occupied West Bank for a massive manhunt.

But the two latest fugitives to be recaptured, who include a prominent former militant leader, were found hiding in a lorry park just outside Nazareth in northern Israel, police said.

Zakaria Zubeidi, 45, is a former militant leader of the Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Jenin.

Mohammad Ardah, 39, was sentenced to life in prison in 2002 for his role in Islamic Jihad’s armed wing.

"The hunt for the other two fugitives continues."