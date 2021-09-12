Lebanese doubtful cabinet up to the task of reform

BEIRUT: Lebanese commentators voiced scepticism on Saturday over the bankrupt state’s ability to win back the support of foreign donors after political factions finally agreed a new government following 13 months of horse-trading.

Billionaire Najib Mikati, who has served as prime minister twice before, on Friday unveiled his team of newcomers, some technocrats but all endorsed by at least one of the political parties dominant since the 1975-1990 civil war.

The 24-member cabinet, which includes a single woman, faces the daunting task of carrying out reforms demanded by the international community to unlock desperately needed financial aid.

But many Lebanese questioned whether the new team was up to the task, or would be able to bring forward the demands of a 2019 protest movement for an end to alleged mismanagement and corruption.