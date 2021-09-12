Libyan speaker ratifies presidential vote law

TRIPOLI: Libyan parliament speaker Aguila Saleh has ratified a law governing the country’s upcoming presidential election, sparking criticism from MPs and politicians who say he failed to follow due process.

The oil-rich North African country is trying to extricate itself from a decade of turmoil following the 2011 toppling of dictator Moamer Qadhafi.

In recent years, Libya was split between rival administrations backed by foreign powers and myriad militias.

After eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar’s forces were routed from the country’s west last year, the two camps signed a ceasefire in Geneva in October.

And earlier this year, an interim government was established to lead Libya towards December parliamentary and presidential 24 polls.