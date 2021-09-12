Catalan separatists hit streets ahead of Madrid talks

BARCELONA: Thousands of Catalan separatists thronged the streets of Barcelona on Saturday in a test of their strength ahead of fresh negotiations with Spain’s government.

The protest coincides with Catalonia’s national day, or "Diada", which commemorates the 1714 fall of Barcelona in the War of the Spanish Succession and the region’s subsequent loss of institutions.

As in other years, the march began at 17:14 (1514 GMT) -- a nod to the year 1714. The slogan this year is: "We will fight for independence and win."

At its peak in 2014, the annual demonstration brought an estimated 1.8 million people onto the streets. Though there were no provisional figures by early evening on Saturday’s attendance, thousands answered the call to gather and show their support for the cause as the afternoon drew on.