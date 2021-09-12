England ODI call-up for Charlie Dean

LONDON: Southern Vipers off-spinner Charlie Dean has been included in the England Women’s squad for the Royal London one-day international series against New Zealand.

The 20-year-old has been named in a 15-strong party in which Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill both return after missing the Vitality IT20 series against the White Ferns, which England won 2-1. There is a place too for Danni Wyatt after she was left out of the squad for the series against India.

Head coach Lisa Keightley said: “We’re really looking forward to the Royal London Series. It’s a great test for us, and five more important ODIs ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup next year.

“It’s a very busy schedule and we’ll need to work hard throughout it to ensure players are in the best position to get through it, and it may well be that we need to manage the group in order to do that.” England and New Zealand will play out the five-match series between September 16 and 26.

Squad: Heather Knight (Western Storm, captain), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Tash Farrant (South East Stars), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds), Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers).