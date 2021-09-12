Barrow launch probe into claims of racism towards Shamal George

BARROW: League Two Barrow have launched an investigation amid an allegation that Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George was racially abused during Friday night’s 3-2 victory at the Dunes Hotel Stadium.

Referee Simon Mather spoke to the 23-year-old after his attention was drawn to comments made from the crowd during the first half of the game, and U’s head coach Hayden Mullins later revealed the nature of the incident.

Mullins told BBC Essex: “I’ve heard what it is. I’ve heard at half-time that he has been racially abused and it’s not nice, what’s been said, especially after we take the knee at the beginning and that was applauded.

“To hear that — there’s a section of fans where you hear it from — it’s embarrassing, really, to think we’re in this day and age and that’s still going on. It’s sickening, really. He said there was a cluster of people and he’s looked into the crowd and he’s getting racially abused. You think it’s 2021 — for God’s sake, we should be moving on from that.

“He’s reported it and rightly so. Hopefully it gets dealt with and hopefully the person gets the reprimand that he deserves.” Barrow promised a thorough investigation and vowed to take “the strongest action possible” against anyone found guilty of racism. A statement on the club’s official website said it will be conducting a thorough investigation and appeal for help to identify perpetrators.