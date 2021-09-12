Despite paying their bills on time, residents of Malir have been suffering from a water crisis since last year. This is a violation of their basic rights as everyone is entitled to uninterrupted access to basic amenities, including water. These residents have lodged complaints on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (and to other officials) to no avail. This locality lies in the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Steel Mills Bin Qasim Town, Malir. The authorities concerned should take serious notice of the matter and ensure availability of water in our area.
Irfan Ali
Karachi
This refers to the news item ‘Nepra asks consumers to file complaints’ .It is surprising that the National...
On September 3, I appeared for a test for the post of sub-inspector in the Federal Investigation Agency in Hyderabad....
This refers to the news report ‘Afghanistan situation: Pakistan proposes inclusion of Taliban government in...
A veteran journalist, Rahimullah Yusufzai, passed away on September 9. His funeral prayer was held the day after in...
This refers to the news item ‘Nepra asks consumers to file complaints’ .It is surprising that the National...
When the PTI came to power after the 2018 election, people believed that it would change the status quo, reform weak...