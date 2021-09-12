Despite paying their bills on time, residents of Malir have been suffering from a water crisis since last year. This is a violation of their basic rights as everyone is entitled to uninterrupted access to basic amenities, including water. These residents have lodged complaints on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (and to other officials) to no avail. This locality lies in the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Steel Mills Bin Qasim Town, Malir. The authorities concerned should take serious notice of the matter and ensure availability of water in our area.

Irfan Ali

Karachi