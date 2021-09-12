This refers to the news item ‘Nepra asks consumers to file complaints’ (September 9).
It is surprising that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will only look into the matter of overbillings if complaints are filed. The consumers are not at fault in the matter and Nepra should not wait on the complaints to look into the issue.
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore
