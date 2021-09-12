Good effort

On September 3, I appeared for a test for the post of sub-inspector in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Hyderabad. A large number of candidates had shown up. FIA officials acted in an exemplary manner. They guided the candidates through all the steps carefully.

When the running started, they began recording videos from both the front and back to ensure that the process remained unambiguous, maintaining full transparency throughout. Moreover, security measures, medical aid and transportation facilities were all provided. It was a pleasant surprise to see the state institution conduct the test so smoothly. One hopes that other institutions follow suit.

Fatah Ali Maree Baloch

Matiari