Governance Taliban’s greatest test

The situation in Afghanistan is evolving very quickly with each day bringing new developments which shed light on the future of Afghanistan. The announcement about the composition of the Taliban interim government has sounded alarm bells about the extent to which a future Afghan government will be inclusive, given that it is an all-male cabinet consisting of well-established Taliban leaders. There is also no longer a Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

In a webinar hosted by the London Institute of South Asia on the September 8th, a panel of experts attempted to tackle the challenges that Afghanistan faces. I moderated the event, expecting the speakers to disagree more than agree, but they each shared the same concerns and had relatively similar perspectives on the future of Afghanistan.

Dr Marvin Weinbaum, the Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan Studies at the Middle East Institute, suggested that, in terms of the Taliban’s compliance with the UNSC resolution calling for allowing those attempting to leave the country to do so, to allow humanitarian assistance and to uphold human rights within Afghanistan They have “complied in part in that they have not impeded directly the US from evacuating”.

However, for Dr Weinbaum, the “jury is still out” on the Taliban’s approach to evacuations. He believes that actions, such as how the Taliban deal with flights attempting to leave Mazar-i-Sharif airport, will be a “key indicator.”

Despite stating that the Taliban government “will not bend on anything” it “believes to be a matter of principle,” Dr Weinbaum emphasised that the Taliban has changed, being far “more sensitive to international opinion” than in the past.

Indeed, the Taliban will have to change with the times. Now that camera phones and social media are more accessible to many Afghans, it will be easier for the international community to observe to what extent the Taliban comply with the above resolution and whether they embody the softer image that Taliban spokespersons have been peddling.

Social media has already allowed outsiders to see the reality on the ground. The streets of Kabul have witnessed protests in recent days, some against the Taliban, and others against international powers.

But resistance against the Taliban is not limited to non-violence. The National Resistance Front (NRF) formed in Panjshir. They may intend to engage in guerilla warfare as a means of resisting the Taliban, but they would require substantial support in the form of funding for weaponry and supplies to be successful. The leader of the NRF, Ahmad Massoud, conceded the following in a Washington Post op-ed:

“Yet we know that our military forces and logistics will not be sufficient. They will be rapidly depleted unless our friends in the West can find a way to supply us without delay.”

However, not all Afghans support violent resistance and this was explained by another speaker, named Ismael Paktiawal, who is a researcher and human rights advocate for Afghanistan and has been tracking the civilian casualties in the country for seven years. Ismael conceded that, while the number of civilian casualties each day has dropped to “almost zero,” many Afghans have “lost the will to fight.”

Ismael believes this is the case because Afghanistan has witnessed conflict for so long that “Afghans are fed up of war and fighting.” However, he concluded that, if the non-inclusive and non-representative interim government is an indication of how the Taliban will govern, “there would be resistance in the future.”

Though the Taliban seem to have the upper hand militarily, its leadership is yet to be fully tested. Dr Weinbaum argued that the greatest test for the Taliban in the future will be governance; it will be the Taliban’s “Achilles heel.” Not only is Afghanistan facing multiple humanitarian crises, such as the displacement of Afghans, shortages in medical supplies and the Covid-19 pandemic, it also has a shattered economy.

If the Taliban do not govern successfully and fairly, a free media would reflect this. In the future, then, it will be important to distinguish between the Taliban narrative and the truth, which will be increasingly difficult if journalists are not allowed to do their job.

Former journalist in Afghanistan, Chris Sands, suggested that, in response to a question about what the future landscape of Afghan journalism will look like, all of the aforementioned crises are more important than worries about a free press. But that this must exist and in a way that does not contribute to misinformation, which requires responsible journalism both by Afghan and foreign journalists in understanding the Taliban and the situation in Afghanistan. Chris worries that, without this, the “cycle of violence and instability” will be perpetuated.

In tackling the disparity between Taliban claims of allowing journalists to do their work versus attacks on journalists and Afghan news presenters reporting with armed Taliban fighters behind them, Chris was not sure that there would be immediate clarity on the Taliban’s approach to journalism.

“At present,” Chris said, “I think it is unrealistic to expect the Taliban to have a clear official policy towards the media that can be implemented and upheld.”

Despite his concerns, Chris suggested that we must “watch and wait before making a definitive judgement. Are these the impulsive actions of Taliban foot soldiers who have spent years of their lives fighting in a war and have no experience of ordinary police work or crowd control. Or are these actions the start of a sustained period of official oppression?”

To answer this question and others, we must wait for the future of Afghanistan to become the present.

The writer is a researcher in the UK and is soon to begin her PhD.