Pak Army soldier martyred in UN mission in Darfur

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) on duty while serving in a UN mission in Darfur, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
Lance Naik Adil Jan from Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, age 38 years, resident of Lakki Marwat was part of the UN mission in Darfur, Sudan, that was responsible for the protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance, said the ISPR in a statement.
So far, 161 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability.
