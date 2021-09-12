Alex Salmond, Kenny MacAskill confirmed as Alba leadership team

GREENOCK: Alex Salmond and MP Kenny MacAskill have been confirmed as the leader and depute leader of the Alba Party.
At the party’s first-ever conference in Greenock, Salmond – who has led the party on an interim basis since its inception in March of this year – was elected unopposed, receiving a standing ovation from the few hundred delegates at Greenock Town Hall.
MacAskill, one of the most high-profile defections from the SNP to the new party, won the depute leadership by 837 votes to 323, defeating Glasgow councillor Michelle Ferns. The East Lothian MP was among the first to shift from the SNP to Alba, which fielded candidates in this year’s Scottish Parliament election but failed to win a seat.
Another high-profile defection, Chris McEleny, was also confirmed as the party’s new general secretary – a post he has also held on an interim basis.
