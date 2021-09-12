NZ arrive for Pakistan tour after 18 years

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: After 18 long years, the New Zealand cricket team landed in Pakistan on Saturday to play an extended series of three ODIs and five T20s, Geo News reported.

The NZ cricketers arrived via a chartered flight from Bangladesh to Islamabad Airport from where they were to go directly to their hotel and undergo Covid-19 testing. After negative test results, the Black Caps will be allowed to start training. An intra-squad match for the New Zealand cricket team is scheduled on September 15.

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in November 2003 when they played five ODIs. Since the 2003 series, Pakistan have thrice hosted New Zealand for ODIs in the United Arab Emirates with the Black Caps winning the 2009-10 and 2014-15 series and drawing the 2018-19 series.

However, Pakistan won the 2009-10 and 2018-19 T20I series, respectively, while the 2014-15 series was tied. New Zealand drew the 2014-15 Test series and won the 2018-19 series.

Rawalpindi’s Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the ODIs on September 17, 19 and 21, while the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3.

In an important development, the PCB and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to change the status of next week’s ODI series to a bilateral series from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures due to the non-availability of the Decision Review System (DRS), a requirement in the event playing conditions. “It is great news for passionate cricket fans that New Zealand are arriving in Pakistan after a long gap. I still remember a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi when Shoaib Akhtar bowled really fast and took six wickets,” former Test captain Rashid Latif said in a video message on Saturday. National women’s team captain Javeria Khan said: “It is really encouraging for the game that New Zealand is coming to Pakistan after a long gap. In this historic series, I am backing Babar Azam and his team to win.