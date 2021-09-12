20th anniversary of 9/11: Queen, Johnson praise global resolve

LONDON: The Queen, Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by praising the international resolve that has grown from the al Qaeda-led tragedy.

In a defiant message which was to be played at a memorial event at the Olympic Park in east London later on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the threat of terrorism remained but people refused to live their lives in “permanent fear”.

“The fact that we are coming together today – in sorrow but also in faith and resolve – demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bonds between us,” Mr Johnson said. The Queen remembered her visit to the site of the attack. In a message to the US President Joe Biden, she said: “As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on September 11 2001, my thoughts and prayers, and those of my family and the entire nation, remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Centre in 2010 is held fast in my memory. “It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild.” Labour leader Sir Keir, who attended a private memorial service in the September 11 Memorial Garden in Grosvenor Square in London on Saturday, said the consequences of the attacks were “still being felt to this day”, adding the tragedy was “still so raw”.

He said: “But as we mark this anniversary I’m convinced our resolve has never been stronger. “We will continue to fight terror and violence, by promoting our values of justice and peace.”

Johnson said recent events in Afghanistan had only strengthened people’s belief in freedom and democracy. And in a message on a card from the PM laid in Grosvenor Square, he said flowers laid were “in remembrance of those taken from us on 9/11, and in defiance of those who would have us live in fear”. A spokesman for Johnson said on Friday that the Prime Minister would “mark the anniversary at home” as he works from Chequers this weekend.