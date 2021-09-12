PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from tomorrow

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul from tomorrow, a spokesman said on Saturday, becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month.

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with Qatari technical assistance.

“We have got all technical clearances for flight operations,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan told AFP. “Our first commercial plane... is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13.”

Khan said the service would depend on demand. “We have received 73 requests which is very encouraging... from humanitarian relief agencies and journalists,” he said.

In the last two days Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation.

Meanwhile, a third consignment of relief goods from Pakistan reached the Afghan city of Khost on Saturday which was received by local authorities. The humanitarian assistance included cooling oil, flour, and life-saving drugs.

Deputy Governor Moulana Mohammad Din Shah Mutib, brother of Governor Khost Hafiz Rasheed Nabi, Molvi Nasir Tofan, Deputy Inspector General of Police Molvi Haidar, public health director Dr Habib Shah Ansari and an official of the Pakistan Consulate in Jalalabad were present on the occasion, said a news release.

This is the third batch of emergency goods flown in to Afghanistan. The first landed in Kabul on Thursday, while the second in Kandahar the following day. In a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan was committed to help the Afghan brothers despite limited resources.

Two planes from the United Arab Emirates landed on Saturday carrying aid supplies including meat,

powdered milk, cooking oil and other supplies, an AFP team on board said. An Afghan airline resumed domestic flights last week.