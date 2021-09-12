LGG takes narrow lead in Inter-Club Trophy

KARACHI: Defending champions Lahore Garrison Greens (LGG) on Friday took a ten-stroke lead in the second edition of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Inter-Club Golf Championship against hosts Karachi Golf Club.

LGG who were leading by three strokes at the end of the opening round on Friday, managed to extend their lead to ten thanks to their performance in the seniors, ladies and junior girls categories.

In the amateurs category, KGC bounced back thanks to superb rounds from Saim Shazli and Yashal Shah who both returned with 69. Hamza Shikoh was also in fine touch as he carded 72. For LGG, Damil Ataullah and Ahmed Kayani carded 73 apiece while Nouman Ilyas scored 74. KGC are leading by 7 strokes in the amateurs category.

In the senior amateurs category LGG are leading by ten strokes thanks to good performances from Col Asif Mehdi, Tariq Mehmood and Col Muhammad Shafi.

Peshawar Golf Club, who are trailing in the overall results by a wide margin, were leading in the boys (under-18) category by a solitary stroke. LGG are leading in the ladies category by 12 strokes while in the boys (under-15) category KGC are leading by 12 strokes. LGG have a solid 24-strokes lead in the junior girls category.

Earlier on Friday, it were the amateurs who gave the visitors a narrow advantage in the opening round of the three-day championship here at the lush green KGC course.

Nouman Ilyas played a par round of 72 to spearhead LGG to a three-shot advantage against KGC. Talented youngster Damil Ataullah carded 75 while the seasoned Ahmed Kayani score 77 as LGG aggregated 224 in the first round.

Just three strokes behind them were KGC with Hamza Shikoh (75) carding the best round for them. Yashal and Abdullah Adil both scored 76 as KGC had a grand total of 227.

Just three teams are participating in the PGF Inter-Club Trophy which will conclude on Sunday (today).