Nahida scores second fifty as Blasters beat Strikers

KARACHI: Nahida Khan scored her second fifty on the trot as Blasters beat Strikers by 47 runs in the Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day here at the Oval Academy Ground on Saturday.

This was Sidra Nawaz-led Blasters’ second consecutive win in the event.

Nahida followed up her 90 not out against PCB Dynamites on Thursday with 59 off 74 after Strikers’ captain Kainat Imtiaz decided to bowl. Nahida and her fellow opener Gul Feroza scored 114 runs together before a collapse saw Blasters getting rolled out for 195 inside 47.3 overs with the only other notable contribution coming from Nida Dar, who made 24 off 33.

Both openers – Nahida and Gul – smashed five fours each. Gul made 45 off 83.

Off-spinner Hafsa Khalid accounted for top three batters, before dismissing opposition captain Sidra, who made 33-ball 17. Hafsa returned four for 34 from 10 overs. Ayesha Naseem’s leg-spin sent Fatima Sana and Noreen Yaqub back to the pavilion, while skipper Kainat, Umm-e-Hani and Tooba Hassan picked up one wicket each.

In response, Strikers faltered in their run chase and were all out for 148 in 41.4 overs. Omaima Sohail and Nida shared five wickets between them with Omaima returning three for 20 from seven overs.

Strikers’ troubles began when their opening partnership of 41 runs was broken. Jaweria Rauf managed 11 runs before she was removed by Nida. Ayesha Zafar was run out after scoring run-a-ball 33.

Number nine Tooba Hassan was the next best batter with 18 runs to her name. Kainat, Hafsa Khalid and Natalia Pervaiz scored 16 runs each.

At the National Stadium, the fans were served with a thrilling contest as Javeria Khan-led Challengers defeated Muneeba Ali’s Dynamites by one run.

Dynamites’ all-rounder Aliya Riaz smashed 90 off 102 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes, in the run chase before her stay at the crease was ended by Saba Nazir, who returned three of 56.

Openers Muneeba and Sadaf Shamas scored 41 and 37, respectively, before Maham Tariq blasted an unbeaten 21 off 10.

Challengers had posted 253 for four with player of the match Sidra Amin laying the foundation with a 96-ball 70. Opening the batting, Sidra smashed seven fours, and stitched a 100-run opening stand with Fareeha Mehmood, who made 43 off 69.

Javeria hit 54 off 77 and Iram Javed made 43-ball 41. Both batters were dismissed by pacer Maham Tariq. The other two wickets were picked up by leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima.