Young Wasim, Haris eager to make their mark

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Wasim Junior who got a surprise call to play for Pakistan ahead of Faheem Ashraf in the World Cup T20 is eager to make the opportunity count, saying he wanted to play the same role for the country which Ben Stokes plays for England.

In a virtual media talk Saturday, Wasim who was also accompanied by young wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, said he wanted to emerge as a true all-rounder capable of making the difference. “I am working hard on my fitness and want to excel in all three departments of the game. Want to contribute for Pakistan the way Stokes is contributing for English cricket. I am well on track to announce myself in international cricket in a big way in days to come,” he added.

On his economy rate in T20 cricket, Wasim said all he bowled was just a few overs. “I hardly get the opportunity to adjust myself in the format. These are early days as so far I have not been able to bowl according to a plan. With time you will see improvement in economy-rate and even in batting and fielding,” he claimed.

The 20-year-old Wasim who hails from the Tribal Area shifted to Peshawar to pursue his cricketing career. “I worked hard at club and city level to reach international cricket. Now that I am selected to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, I hope to become a permanent member of the squad,” he added.

Haris, who has represented Pakistan at the under-19 level and had a good first-class season, is excited having replaced experienced Sarfaraz Ahmad. “ I am lucky to be here. This call to represent the country in ODI has come following my good show at domestic level. I am excited and eager to do well,” he said.

On his value as a hard hitting batsman, Haris said he was aggressive at junior level but things had changed. “Top-level cricket is tough. We play against some of the best international bowlers and as such, it is difficult to get aggressive straightaway.”