DRS non-availability turns ODI series into bilateral one

ISLAMABAD: The non-availability of the Decision Review System (DRS) and ICC-approved operators has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to change the status of the forthcoming ODI series which now will be merely an international series. The series starts at the Pindi Stadium from September 17.

Earlier, the series had the status of Super Series which was to be played in connection with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. But now the status of the series has been changed.

“It is a must to have a DRS System when it comes to playing the qualification series for the World Cup 2023. Since no ICC approved operators are available, the status of the series has been changed. The series will now be termed as an ODI bilateral,” a PCB official said.

‘The News’ has learned that the entire DRS systems and ICC approved operators would be busy during these dates in conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting in the UAE from September 19. So no prior booking of the system has resulted in losing a golden opportunity for Pakistan to gather points against a backup New Zealand team. Some leading NZ players are staying away from the tour which makes the hosts favourites to win the series. But now the hosts will have to wait for another year to see New Zealand touring again for the World Cup Qualifying round series. By late December 2022, the NZ team in all likelihood would grow to full strength to play the important series. “New Zealand will be here to play a two-match Test series in connection with the Test Championship. The late December 2022 tour will also see both countries playing the three-match ODI series meant for the World Cup 2023 qualification,” the official said.

It is surprising that the ICC system and experts preferred the IPL.

No one is ready to accept responsibility for this development. It is believed that this has more to do with the change of guards in the PCB rather than anything else.