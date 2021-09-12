KRL thrash Karachi United in PPFL

LAHORE: Defending champions KRL thrashed Karachi United 6-0 in their match of Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, Multan.
Alamgir Ali Khan scored three goals for KRL, his second hat-trick in the league.
In the 13th minute of the first half, Alamgir scored the first goal for KRL and doubled the margin in the 23rd minute.
KRL were awarded a penalty kick against Karachi United in the 26th minute and Alamgir scored the third goal for his team. Imran Khan, Waqar Ihtishan and Rajab Ali scored in 37th, 41st and 68th minutes, respectively.
