Bookme to sell Pakistan-New Zealand series tickets

LAHORE: Bookme.pk has been appointed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s ticketing services provider for a two-year period which begins with next week’s ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Through this partnership, Bookme.pk will also be responsible for selling tickets for next month’s men’s and women’s series between Pakistan and England, West Indies’ December tour of Pakistan and visits by Australia, New Zealand and England in 2022.

The 2022 and 2023 HBL Pakistan Super Leagues, as well as men’s and women’s competitions in Pakistan domestic cricket 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons are also covered in the agreement.

The tickets for the ODIs range from Rs2000 to Rs1000, while ticket prices for T20Is have been fixed from Rs3000 to Rs500.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “We are delighted to have fans back for the Pakistan-New Zealand series and with a quality and renowned tickets service partner in Bookme.pk, we are confident of making the best possible ticketing arrangements for the fans.”