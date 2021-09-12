Will Ramiz succeed where others failed?

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board is all set to be headed by a decorated former captain when Ramiz Raja contests the Chairman’s election on September 13 and in all probability, will be elected unopposed by the PCB’s Board of Governors.

Amongst the 34 PCB Chairmen from 1948 to date, only three international cricketers have been at the helm of cricket affairs – Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995) and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).

The 59-year-old Ramiz is the most experienced amongst his predecessors.

In an international career from 1984 to 1997 – a period when Pakistan cricket was at its peak through its ruthlessness, aggression and killer’s instinct – Ramiz played 255 international matches across the globe and scored 8,674 runs.

Post retirement, Ramiz became a leading commentator. He was also included in the MCC World Cricket Committee. At Lord’s, he joined cricket legends like Mike Gatting (Chairman), Alastair Cook, Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting, Brendon McCullum, Kumar Sangakkara and Shane Warne to not only discuss but provide suggestions and solutions on how to make the sport viable, feasible, attractive and competitive.

With the mic and in the company of some of the greatest names in cricket, Ramiz not only promoted and built the profile of Pakistan, the cricket team and the players, he was prominent in defending the nation following attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team in March 2009 and breaking of the 2010 cricket corruption scandal.

The two events brought embarrassment to the country, but Ramiz’s presence on the most powerful and influential platforms provided the fans, followers and administrators the counter narrative and helped in subsiding the damage.

Consequently, Pakistan cricket continued to move forward with the sides and players eventually regaining the respect of their peers and colleagues, and international cricket returning completely in 2019.

In the 1990s when still a professional cricketer, Ramiz was integral in the setting up of the Allied Bank Sports Division that provided champion cricket and hockey sides. In the late 1990s, he was a member of the selection committee whose selected side reached the final of the 1999 World Cup in England.

During his role as a cricket administrator between 1999 and 2004, he played a lead role in setting up the state-of-the-art National High Performance Centre up, which has now become a finishing school for future stars.

Ramiz was the PCB Chief Executive in 2004 when India made their first full-tour of Pakistan for three Tests and five One-day Internationals in 15 years. The series and the two sides won the Laureus Sport for Good Award 2004.