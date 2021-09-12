Six races at LRC today

LAHORE: The Lahore Race Club will be observing another Sunday (today) to pay respects to the martyrs of armed forces by holding races in their name in the 2nd winter meeting of 2021-22 here.

With one Moj-e-Bahar Plate and September Cup, there are four cup races lined up for the day to pay tributes to Naik Saif Ali Janjua (Hilal-e-Kashmir), Sawar Muhammad Hussain, Captain Kernal Sher Khan and Hawaldar Lalak Jan.

The first three races are of 1000 metres while the remaining three are of 1100 metres distance. The September Cup, which has class VII and division V entries of seven horses, is the maiden race.

The first race has nine entries but Zoag-e-Yaqeen and Chhota Pathan and Merchant of Venus are likely to be the leaders. The remaining field includes Owais-e-Bhakkar, Gifts of Gold, Buzkushi, Big Foot, Neeli The Great and Trick Or Treat.

The September Cup, which is the second race of the day, looks towards Maxi Million for win and for places Sher Garh Babu and Revolver. The others are Khushbakht, Ayyan Prince, Chola Raja and Bala Khatoon.

Third race is the Naik Saif Ali Janjua (Hilal-e-Kashmir) Cup. This class-VI and division-III and IV race has Ayyan Beauty as the favourite while places are expected to be taken by Chhota Dera and Professor. The field also includes Jee Aya Nu, Ask Me, Taha Princess, Zaman Sahib and Golden Pound.

The fourth race is dedicated to Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup. This class-VII and division race has nine acceptances but the favourite is Jalpana Prince for win and Gondal Choice and Spring Festival for places. The lineup also has Changaiz Khan, Silver Fast, Salam-e-Lahore, Madhuri Dixit, Common Champion and Statue of Liberty.

Captain Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup is the fifth race of the day. This class VII and division I and II horses race sees Champion of Mind as the potential winner. The places may be taken by Sitara Princess and Raksh. The remaining challengers are Gondal Gift, Sohna, Galactic Song, Miss World and Amazing Runner.

The final and sixth is the Hawaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, which is a class-VII and Division-I race. Here the favourite is Hide Out and for places Arrogation and Master Prince. The others in the run are Codes Cracker, Finisher, Prince of Arab and Qamar Choice.