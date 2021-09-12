Inam wins Beach Wrestling World Series in Greece

KARACHI: The world's top wrestler Mohammad Inam showed that he is an undisputed king of beach wrestling as he won his second gold inside a week when he toppled Ibrahim Yusubov of Azerbaijan in the 90 kilogramme competition gripping final of the Beach Wrestling World Series in Katerini, Greece, on Saturday.

It was a grueling fight which lasted for the whole three minutes, ending at 2-2. But as Inam claimed the last point so as per rules he won the fight.

With this outcome, Inam will be able to feature in the final stop of the four-stop World Series which will be held in Constanta, Romania, on September 25 and 26. Inam had missed the first stop of the World Series in France in July due to visa issues. But winning the next two stops of the four-stop World Series means he will be the top seed in the final series in Romania.

Inam will come to Pakistan, get a Romania visa and will go back to Europe to feature in the final series in Romania.

This was the fifth world level title for Gujranwala-born Inam as he also has to his credit two world championship titles, World Beach Games crown and title of the Breach World Series in Italy a few days ago.

Earlier, Inam defeated Mihai Nicolae Palaghia of Romania 3-0 to make it to the semi-finals.

In the semi-final, he downed Ukraine’s Oleksii Yakovchuk 3-1.

On Friday Inam made a bright start when he defeated Ibrahim Yusubov of Azerbaijan. He then toppled Dato Marsagishvili of Georgia in his next fight.

Meanwhile, in the +90kg Zaman Anwar lost his third round fight against Mamuka Kordzai of Georgia 3-0 but finished second in the group and so made it to the semi-finals. In the semi-final, he went down to Georgia’s Mamuka Kordzaia. In the bronze medal fight later in the evening, he defeated Ukraine’s Ivan Malin.

Zaman, on Friday, defeated Hidayet Kurt of Turkey and Vasile Vlad Caras of Romania in his initial two fights.