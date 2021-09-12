POA vows to protect Olympic charter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) gave a detailed briefing to NA Standing Committee on IPC the other day on the working of Olympic Committee in special connection with its responsibilities to protect Olympic Charter in the country.
POA secretary Khalid Mehmood gave a comprehensive briefing on the Olympic Committee’s work. “We are not taking any grant from the Pakistan government. It is the IOC that gives us grants — the amount is around Rs50 million per annum,” he said. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) helps in teams’ travel and training. When they refuse to support someone, we extend athletes the necessary support. We also send deserving athletes for training abroad and support them in gaining international exposure if they have no other means,” he added.
The POA secretary said the POA never selected any athlete for an international meet. “It is the responsibility of the respective federation. Once names come from the federation, we process their accreditation.
“We hold our election according to the laid down constitution approved by the IOC. POA is an elected body where every recognised federation has the right to cast a vote according to the given mandate,” he added.
Khalid said that POA was regular in conducting audits.
The POA secretary said that the government had signed a pact with IOC in 2014, promising its independence. “The Supreme Court verdict has also protected our independent status,” he said.
POA Senior Vice President Aqil Shah said that his election as the KP Olympic Association president was through a proper process. “We are an independent body and as such are bound to follow the IOC Charter only,” he added.
