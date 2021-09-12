NZ team in Pindi for ODI series

ISLAMABAD: The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Saturday after 18 years to play an international cricket series in Pakistan.
The team was driven straight from Islamabad International Airport to the hotel where the tourists went through Covid-19 tests. The team will be in quarantine for the day before starting their practice at the Pindi Stadium.
It was in 2003 when NZ cricket team visited Pakistan last for the ODI series, losing all the five matches. Yasir Hameed with 365 runs in five matches was the top scorer then with Mohammad Sami (eight wickets) emerging as the best bowler. After that Pakistan hosted New Zealand thrice at the neutral venue of UAE.
The New Zealand team during their stay in Pakistan will play three ODI bilateral series at Pindi Stadium (September 17, 19, 21) and five-match T20 series in Lahore from September 25.
Blackcaps squad for Pakistan ODIs: Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
Blackcaps squad for T20 series: Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, , Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
