Sindh stun Army in National TT C’ship semis

KARACHI: Sindh pulled off a huge upset when they downed Army 3-2 in the semi-final of the men’s team event of the 56th National Table Tennis Championship at Quetta on Saturday (today).

In the other semi-final, defending champions WAPDA defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0.

Saim Adnan did a major work for Sindh as he beat international Salman Virk and Faizan Zahoor while Kaif Riaz won one fixture for Sindh. Nouman Zara, however, went down to Army’s Faizan Zahoor and Salman Virk. This was a stunning feat from Sindh’s lot against the runners-up of the last event.

Meanwhile, Punjab and WAPDA won the women’s team event semi-finals, beating Chromatex and Army, respectively.

Men’ team event Semifinals

Sindh bt Army (3-2)

Noman Zara lost to Faizan Zahoor (0-3) 5-11, 11-13, 5-11

Saim Adnan bt Salman Virk (3-2) 9-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5

Kaif Riaz bt Mohd Ahmed (3-0) 11-9, 13-11, 14-12

Noman Zara lost to Salman Virk (1-3) 12-10, 8-11, 9-11, 7-11

Saim Adnan bt Faizan Zahoor (3-1) 14-12, 11-6, 4-11, 11-9

WAPDA bt KP (3-0)

Fahad Kh. bt Haseeb Kh. (3-2) 11-8, 13-11, 12-14, 10-12, 11-9

Rameez Khan bt Obaid Shah (3-1) 11-7, 11-13, 11-8, 11-5

Shah Khan bt Shayan Farooq (3-1) 15- 13, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7

Women’s team event semifinals:

Punjab bt Chromatex (3-1)

Ayesha Faheem bt Kulsoom Khan (3-0) 11-7, 11-6, 11-9

Farwa Babar lost to Fatima Khan (2-3) 10-12, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 8-11

Tayyaba bt Yasrab Shah (3-1) 11-1, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8

Ayesha Fahim bt Fatima Khan (3-0) 11-6, 11-7, 11-7

WAPDA bt Army (3-1)

Ghazala Basit bt Hoor Fawad (3-2) 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 7-11, 11-6

Pernia Khan bt Haiqa Hassan (3-2) 5-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-3

Raheela Kashif lost to Sana Muzaffar (1-3) 11-8, 10-12, 7-11, 9-11

Gazala Basit bt Haiqa Hassan (3-2) 8-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-13, 12-10 .