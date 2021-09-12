NBP gets card protection

Karachi: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has recently acquired the consultancy services for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment and its compliance certification for security of digital payments, a statement said.
The PCI DSS is the global information security standard for the organizations that handle debit/credit cards from major card schemes.
PCIDSS creates an additional level of protection for card Issuers by ensuring maximum security for storage, processing and transmission of card holder data. This includes systems, application and infrastructure for the process.
The bank has engaged Risk Associates for providing the services for PCIDSS assessment and certification project.
