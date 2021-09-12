Gold rates down Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs250 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs112,150 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs215 to Rs96,150.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $10 to $1,787 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,430 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,226.

Local jewelers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.