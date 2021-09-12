Fault lines

LAHORE: Tax collectors’ morale hits an all-time low when they see the ruling elite and legislatures that impose tax not paying taxes in line with their lavish lifestyles that cannot be justified by the income they show to the authorities.

Economic bankruptcy is the consequence of political bankruptcy in Pakistan. Economic meltdown is on cards, while the social meltdown has already started due to rising disparities, injustices and high unemployment. Global experience tells us that growth occurs when there is good governance, economic policies, institutions, macroeconomic management, and most importantly good luck. Unfortunately, all these parameters are declining in Pakistan.

It is a matter of grave concern that political leadership has major assets abroad. There should be no representation in public office without tax compliance. There should be no tax exemption to any individual or sector of economy. The salaries and perks of the president, prime minister and public servants should be subject to normal income tax. Tax defaulters should be punished. Tax evading culture flourishes in Pakistan because the defaulters do not go to jails, which is common in developed economies.

On other fronts only the industries established on high protection are flourishing. High productivity in the manufacturing sector shows the efficiency of processes and labour productivity. A peek into the increases in productivity reveals that the developed economies created a large number of jobs during their rapid economic growth.

Around one third of the workers were engaged in their manufacturing industries during peak production time. In Pakistan the peak in manufacturing jobs was achieved in the first five years of this century. Thereafter the share of manufacturing jobs declined as the country experienced constant deindustrialisation. Energy and power issues are not a valid excuse for slow industrial growth as industrial growth was stagnant in most of the industries when the interest rate was very low and there was surplus electricity and gas.

Neighboring economies of China and India have the same infrastructure constraints as in Pakistan but they have sustained high economic growth. The only difference is that we have neglected prudent management, efficiency, innovation and productivity while China and India did not. We promoted industrialisation through incentives that ensured profits for investors. The concept of comparative advantage was lost in the process. Business ventures always carry some element of risk. Investors assess the risks and opportunities and invest in industries in which capital investment is high. But the policy of protecting industries from competition turned industrialisation into a rent-seeking venture. The rent-seeking mentality would have to be replaced with fair opportunities for everyone.

It was due to imprudent policies that over 110 spinning mills closed down during this period. Most of the artificial leather units and tile manufacturers called it a day being unable to cope with massive under-invoicing. Even the small value-added textile units closed down in the last 15 years. Fortunately, we are now seeing a revival of apparel units that are labour intensive as well. Pakistan badly needs manufacturing jobs to absorb 3 million youth that annually enter the job market every year. Service sector and agriculture cannot create the jobs needed to accommodate a surplus workforce.

We have failed to address poverty, a socio-economic curse that deprives the individuals of food, shelter, education, healthcare, sanitation, pure drinking water, and dignity. Poverty has not been addressed even during the highest economic growth period in our history. We are hiding our unemployment rates by stating that 43 percent of the workers are engaged in labour. Though we are far from adopting mechanisation in agriculture, still the few agricultural implants that we add annually reduce the need of workers.

Consistently high fiscal deficit has given rise to numerous other deficits. The first of these deficits is the gap between the expectation of the people and capacity of the government to deliver. The second deficit is in the plans and policies of governments in their implementation. The reluctance of the elite to share the burden of the poor is also a major deficit. At international level an important deficit is the skepticism and suspension between the donors and government of Pakistan. This is due to the huge gap between the commitment and outcome of the government’s commitment to the donors. Currently there is a deadlock with the IMF because of the inability of the government to honor its commitments to the donor agency.