KCCI asked to help de-seal industries in Mehran Town

KARACHI: A delegation of industrialists from Mehran Town Saturday sought Karachi Chamber’s assistance in convincing the Sindh government to de-seal the industries in Mehran Town and refrain Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) from issuing further notices and sealing more industrial units in this particular area in order to save hundreds and thousands of workers from becoming jobless and their families from poverty and starvation.

The request was made by perturbed members of the delegation who were led by Rana Waheed at a meeting during their visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI). President KCCI M. Shariq Vohra presided over the meeting.

Rana Waheed stated that around 3,000 industries including cottage industries and small factories existed in Mehran Town, of which 70 factories have been sealed so far and all other industries in the area have been receiving notices from SBCA which must be stopped.

He informed that several theft incidents have also taken place in the sealed factories where even the security guards have also been disallowed to enter. “KCCI should take up this serious issue and help us in convincing the authorities to at least allow deployment of private security guards at the premises so that our units could be saved from burglaries.”

President KCCI M. Shariq Vohra said that KCCI was deeply grieved over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident at a factory in Mehran Town but punishing everyone for someone else’s negligence was not a wise move. “Closure of so many industries, including cottage, small-sized and medium sized industries was neither in favor of the economy nor the business community and thousands of those workers who have been earning their bread and butter from these units.”