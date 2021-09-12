No decision on commercial flights to Kabul yet: PIA

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Saturday it was “keen and all geared up to restart” commercial flights from Islamabad to Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, but no final decision has been made.

A spokesman for the national carrier, Abdullah Khan, said there is some way to go before resuming the flight operation, as it depends on “a lot of factors on the ground that are still to be managed.”

Khan said that media reports suggesting the flights would resume beginning Monday have been taken out of context.

He explained that some international institutions and missions in the Afghan capital are regularly in contact with PIA and have requested to run charter flights, prompting the airline to seek permission do that.

“We had actually applied for a charter flight permission to Kabul that was taken up by media and they actually said PIA is now resuming its regular flight operation from Sept 13, which is not the case,” Khan clarified.

He said “certain arrangements” have to be in place before the flight operation could actually resume and those arrangements are not in place yet.” The PIA spokesman did not elaborate further.

Late last month, the PIA temporarily suspended its operations to Kabul, according to the PIA officials.

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30.

The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with Qatari technical assistance.

The Taliban, who regained power in Kabul on August 15, have been scrambling to get the airport operating again with technical assistance from Qatar and the UAE. An Afghan airline resumed domestic flights last week.

The Pakistan International Airlines operated several special flights and repatriated foreigners stranded in Afghanistan since Taliban captured Kabul.

Qatar Airways has operated charter flights out of Kabul this week, carrying more than 250 foreign nationals. The passengers, including dozens of Americans, were unable to catch the chaotic emergency airlifts to leave the country.

“The schedule of such flights will be announced only after finalisation of necessary arrangements,” Khan said, adding that details for charter flights can be sought from the airline's office in Kabul and Islamabad.

