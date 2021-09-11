LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports

Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh expressed deep grief and

sorrow on the death of mother of senior sports journalist and President Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) Aqeel Ahmed.

Taimoor in his condolence message on Friday expressed his deep sorrow and prayed to Allah Almighty

to grant the family courage to bear this irreparable loss

with equanimity.