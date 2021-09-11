Pakistan to take part in Asian Ju-Jitsu

LAHORE: Top athletes of the country will represent
Pakistan in the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship which
is going to be held from September 11 to 17 in Abu
Dhabi.
Pakistan will be represented by Muhammad Ammar,
Abu Hurairah, Dilawar Khan Sunan, Muhammad Ali
Rashid, Fatima Irfan, Isra Wasim and Kainat Arif. Tariq
Ali will lead the team.
Khalil Ahmad Khan, President, Pakistan Ju-Jitsu
Federation, expressed hope that the players would
succeed.
