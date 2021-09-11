Pakistan to take part in Asian Ju-Jitsu

LAHORE: Top athletes of the country will represent

Pakistan in the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship which

is going to be held from September 11 to 17 in Abu

Dhabi.

Pakistan will be represented by Muhammad Ammar,

Abu Hurairah, Dilawar Khan Sunan, Muhammad Ali

Rashid, Fatima Irfan, Isra Wasim and Kainat Arif. Tariq

Ali will lead the team.

Khalil Ahmad Khan, President, Pakistan Ju-Jitsu

Federation, expressed hope that the players would

succeed.