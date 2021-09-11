 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Pakistan to take part in Asian Ju-Jitsu

Sports

Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

LAHORE: Top athletes of the country will represent

Pakistan in the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship which

is going to be held from September 11 to 17 in Abu

Dhabi.

Pakistan will be represented by Muhammad Ammar,

Abu Hurairah, Dilawar Khan Sunan, Muhammad Ali

Rashid, Fatima Irfan, Isra Wasim and Kainat Arif. Tariq

Ali will lead the team.

Khalil Ahmad Khan, President, Pakistan Ju-Jitsu

Federation, expressed hope that the players would

succeed.

More From Sports

More From Latest