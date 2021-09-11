SKMC Hospital official health partner of PCB

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital

and Research Centre has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the Official Healthcare

Partner of Pakistan cricket for the 2021-22 domestic

and home international season.

They will work closely on Covid-19 testing and related protocols throughout men’s and women’s domestic and international cricket season, which got under

way at the National Stadium, Karachi, with the Pakistan

Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament.

The partnership will cover international tours by

New Zealand, England (men’s and women’s), West Indies and Australia besides men’s and women’s domestic events.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “The partnership with Shaukat Khanum Hospital is a matter of

immense satisfaction and pride for the Pakistan Cricket

Board.

“Shaukat Khanum Hospital provides world-class

healthcare services which will surely benefit our players and support staff.

“Shaukat Khanum Hospital has been a great

help for us with regards to Covid-19 testing,” he

added.

Dr Aasim Yusuf of Shaukat Khanum Hospital said:

"We are pleased to join hands with the PCB as its Official Healthcare Partner.

“We have had a relationship with the PCB for

over two decades, and this latest agreement

serves to underline our commitment to the cause

of enhancing health and safety standards in our

country.

“All revenue generated from such diagnostic services is spent on the treatment of deserving cancer patients at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar,” he added.