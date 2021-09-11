SKMC Hospital official health partner of PCB

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital
and Research Centre has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the Official Healthcare
Partner of Pakistan cricket for the 2021-22 domestic
and home international season.
They will work closely on Covid-19 testing and related protocols throughout men’s and women’s domestic and international cricket season, which got under
way at the National Stadium, Karachi, with the Pakistan
Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament.
The partnership will cover international tours by
New Zealand, England (men’s and women’s), West Indies and Australia besides men’s and women’s domestic events.
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “The partnership with Shaukat Khanum Hospital is a matter of
immense satisfaction and pride for the Pakistan Cricket
Board.
“Shaukat Khanum Hospital provides world-class
healthcare services which will surely benefit our players and support staff.
“Shaukat Khanum Hospital has been a great
help for us with regards to Covid-19 testing,” he
added.
Dr Aasim Yusuf of Shaukat Khanum Hospital said:
"We are pleased to join hands with the PCB as its Official Healthcare Partner.
“We have had a relationship with the PCB for
over two decades, and this latest agreement
serves to underline our commitment to the cause
of enhancing health and safety standards in our
country.
“All revenue generated from such diagnostic services is spent on the treatment of deserving cancer patients at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar,” he added.
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth AffairsRai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General SportsPunjab Adnan...
LAHORE: Top athletes of the country will representPakistan in the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship whichis going to be held...
LAHORE: The Punjab Boxing Association general bodyretained Abid Hussain, commonly known as AbidBoxer, as its...
DRAKE — CERTIFIEDLOVER BOY“Far as the Drake era, man, we in the golden ages”, the superstar rapper reflects on...