FBR grants relaxation in filing of declarations

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to grant one-time opportunity to the taxpayers who paid their tax under the Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019 but somehow could not file their declarations. The Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019 was promulgated on May 14, 2019 for the payment of tax and declaration of corresponding assets by June 30, 2019. The due date was extended till July 3, 2019. Taking cognisance of the hardship caused and to facilitate the aggrieved citizen taxpayers, the FBR has decided to allow filing of declarations for all those citizen taxpayers/persons who deposited the tax under the ordinance within the due date i.e. July 3, 2019 but could not file their declarations due to any reason. The system has been enabled for the purpose and all the taxpayers can now file their declarations from September 10 till September 25. This is a special dispensation granted under Section 7 of the Federal Board of Revenue Act, 2007.