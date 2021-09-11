UAE lifts entry ban for fully vaccinated residents

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Friday said residents who have been fully vaccinated with a shot approved by the World Health Organisation could return as of September 12 from a list of previously suspended countries. Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, is due to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give its economy a boost. Organisers had previously said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections to be lifted in time for Expo 2020. Countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from September 12 are: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan. Approval must be sought from the UAE government to return, and various PCR tests must be taken, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Twitter. People can apply for visa via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), Khaleej Times reported. Passengers should complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals and present the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the emirates, the publication reported.