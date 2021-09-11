‘Mily-industrial complex created terrorists’

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has said the military-industrial complex of the world created terrorists and conflict zones in pursuance of their vested interests.

“The super powers want to control the resources of the world and usher in a new era of subjugation of developing countries,” he said while attending the “First Global Parliamentary Summit on Counterterrorism” in Vienna, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary

Union, where his book ‘The Smile Snatchers’ was introduced.

His book drew the attention of the world towards the plight of children who are the victims of terror and conflict areas. How their smiles have been snatched and they have been subjected to a life which holds nothing for them except fear, tears and toil.

Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani said only lip service was paid to end terrorism and to better the lot of those affected but, in reality, the root-causes of terrorism were not addressed.

People continue to be denied freedoms, their political, financial independence is subjected to control of international financial institutions, their culture is subjugated.

He said the world must realise that people want freedom and would not be subjected to hegemony.