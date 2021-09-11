New wildlife enclosure opens in National Park

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has constructed a wildlife enclosure that would serve as rescue and rehabilitation centre for the birds and animal species.

According to the details, the IWMB was using its temporary facility for rehabilitation of the wildlife species but it was not enough to meet the growing requirements. Though climate change ministry has approved a plan to build 82-acre Wildlife Conservation Centre in Islamabad that would house wildlife sanctuaries, a vet hospital, rescue and trauma centre for indigenous species and research on the flora and fauna of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP). But it will be implemented in next few years with the help of financial assistance from the federal government. So IWMB thought it necessary to build a proper facility for rehabilitation of the wildlife species to meet the current requirements. The IWMB has also rescued a badly injured monkey and a pangolin from the federal capital and it has shifted them to newly built Wildlife Enclosure. The MHNP is home to a large number of birds and animals species and they quite often sustain injuries due to various reasons. The animal rights activists were continuously raising voice against lack of rescue and rehabilitation facilities for the wildlife species in the national park. When Islamabad High Court ordered to shift birds and animals from the Islamabad Zoo to safe sanctuaries then the relevant authorities found out that existing facilities were not enough to adjust all of them. The climate change ministry is now making efforts in coordination with the provincial authorities to develop wildlife sanctuaries all over the country.

The IWMB chairperson stated the Wildlife Enclosure has moats and old fig trees and they have also planted new fruit trees there.

“We have also shifted black bears Daboo and Baloo to new enclosure where they are enjoying natural environment,” she said.