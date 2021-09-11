UN rapporteurs concerned over rights violations of Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD: Right organisations have expressed serious concerns over the arrest, alleged torture and death in custody of Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai and circumstances surrounding death of another Hurriyet leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and demanded an impartial inquiry

In their communications with the Delhi government, four UN special rapporteurs expressed serious concern over the custodial death of Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai who died in May last year, at the Government Medical College Jammu in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and demanded a impartial inquiry. In a related development, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), a Paris-based non-profit organisation, has taken the note of the circumstances surrounding the death of senior Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and denounced the “serious human rights violations” inconsistent with India’s “international human rights obligations.” It also called for an end to harassment of Geelani’s family.

These communications join a string of similar condemnations of the Modi government and its actions in Kashmir, casting a spotlight on the alleged mistreatment and denial of rights of dissenters and political prisoners in India. They highlight how human rights advocates have become increasingly adversarial towards the Indian government as it ignores serious communications from groups associated with the UN. This is particularly pertinent as New Delhi enthusiastically lobbies for UN reform, seeking permanent membership of the UN Security Council. Also on August 25, the UN Special rapporteurs released a similar communication, voicing concerns over the harassment and arbitrary detentions of journalists in Kashmir.

The 77-year-old Ashraf Sehrai was a senior functionary of the Hurriyat led by Geelani until March, 2018. He was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in July 2020 and buried at his ancestral village in Kupwara in North Kashmir against his wishes for burial at Srinagar’s ‘martyrs graveyard’ which holds a symbolic meaning in Kashmir. Sehrai’s son had told the media that, during their final conversation, his father had complained about weakness and poor diet. The same treatment was meted to Hurriyat leader Geelani, who died on September 1 but was denied burial at the hallowed Srinagar cemetery and buried elsewhere. The UN communication concerning Sehrai was first conveyed to the Indian government by the body’s Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on October 19 last year and then in May this year following Sehrai’s death and the arrest of his two sons for raising "anti-national" slogans during their father’s funeral.

The UN letter, undersigned by four special rapporteurs, was dispatched in July, 2021 but publicised it on Friday after failure of the Indian government to respond to it within the stipulated time frame. The letter notes that Sehrai was arrested on July 12, 2020 “without an arrest warrant” and despite filing a habeas corpus case in the Jammu Kashmir High Court, Sehrai was not released.” His family also filed three requests before the court for ensuring his vital medical treatment but the court delayed the hearing – which in turn delayed essential medical care and exacerbated the health of Ashraf Sehrai, the letter said. It further said, “The family had also sought for his transfer from the Udhampur jail to Central Jail Srinagar, considering his ailing condition.” Furthermore,“sleep deprivation and solitary confinement might have also had a negative impact on his health,” leading to his death. Expressing grave concerns, the UN special mandate sought information from the Indian government on the legal grounds of Sehrai’s arrest and reasons for solitary confinement and demanded an impartial probe. “If confirmed, these allegations would amount to multiple violations of the right of every individual to life and security as set forth in Articles 6, 7 and 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which India acceded to on April 10, 1979,” it observed. Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions, Tae-Ung Baik, Chair-rapporteur of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances; Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the Right of Everyone to Enjoyment of the Highest Attainable Standard of Physical and Mental Health and Nils Melzer, Special Rapporteur on Torture and other cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment signed the communication.

A separate statement from the FIDH summarised the events, beginning with the death of the 91-year-old Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani and including the blockade of internet and mobile networks, the restrictions on the public, his controversial burial and the filing of a UAPA case against his family members. It “condemns the violations of the rights to freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, movement and religion or belief.” It urged India “to ensure the people of Kashmir can exercise their legitimate rights in accordance with the human rights treaties to which India is a state party.”