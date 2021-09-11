Private hospitals asked to allocate space for corona patients

MULTAN: The district administration Friday asked private hospitals to allocate additional space for coronavirus patients coming from different parts of the region in view of rising infection cases. DC Aamir Khan said the district administration has decided to allocate extra beds in private hospitals in view of any emergency in terms of coronavirus rising cases. Chairing a meeting, the DC also directed allocation of paramedical staff and ventilators at private hospitals. He said Multan is one of the 11 districts affected by the epidemic severely. As an emergency plan, they will ensure non-discriminatory supply of oxygen at all hospitals. However, the purpose of procuring the services of private hospitals is to be ready for emergencies.
CAIRO: A Panama-flagged ship briefly blocked the Suez Canal on Thursday before being successfully refloated, roughly...
BERLIN: German prosecutors raided the finance and justice ministries on Thursday as part of an investigation into...
WASHINGTON: About a third of the female service members in the Air Force and Space Force say they’ve experienced...
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority on Friday carried out a major operation in Model Town to retrieve nearly...
Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has said that eradication of mosquito larvae is essential for...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has constructed a wildlife enclosure that would serve as rescue...