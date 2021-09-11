Private hospitals asked to allocate space for corona patients

MULTAN: The district administration Friday asked private hospitals to allocate additional space for coronavirus patients coming from different parts of the region in view of rising infection cases. DC Aamir Khan said the district administration has decided to allocate extra beds in private hospitals in view of any emergency in terms of coronavirus rising cases. Chairing a meeting, the DC also directed allocation of paramedical staff and ventilators at private hospitals. He said Multan is one of the 11 districts affected by the epidemic severely. As an emergency plan, they will ensure non-discriminatory supply of oxygen at all hospitals. However, the purpose of procuring the services of private hospitals is to be ready for emergencies.