Motorway AIG hurt, brother killed

RAWALPINDI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Motorway Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi got injured while his brother died in a firing incident at Fatehjang interchange in Rawalpindi on Friday. As per details, unidentified persons opened fire on the vehicle of AIG at Fatehjang Interchange. The body and the injured were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. Police cordoned off the area to collect evidence for forensic analysis.
