PPP critcises JUIF chief’s politics of allegations

ISLAMABAD: PPP on Friday expressed grave disappointment over the statement of JUI Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, accusing the PPP of not resigning from the assemblies by playing into the hands of the establishment.

“It does not befit the stature of Maulana Sahab to resort to blatant falsehood in responding to criticism of his politics and policies”, said PPP (Parliamentarian) secretary-general Farhatullah Babar. “The accusations are untrue and aimed at covering up the role played by him which will achieve no purpose except to further divide the opposition in its efforts to dislodge the selected regime,” Babar maintained.

He said: “For the record let it be reiterated that contrary to the assertion of JUIF Chief, it was never the consensus decision of the erstwhile PDM to resign from the Assemblies. The position of the PPP was explained in unambiguous terms at the meeting of the heads of component parties in Sharif’s Raiwind estate on January 1, 2021,” he said, adding, “the hybrid meeting was attended besides Maulana Sahib, by heads of all component parties of PDM including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Mariam Nawaz and others.”