VC directed to make public result of admission tests

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has given three days to the IT University Lahore vice chancellor to make public the information on results of tests taken for admission to PhD and graduate programmes.

In directions issued in the Zeeshan Shabbir and Sameera Akbar vs IT University Lahore case, Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah said the university did not appoint a public information officer even eight years after the enforcement of the Right to Information Act. He said the vice chancellor has violated Section 7 of the act by not appointing the PIO.