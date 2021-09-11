All set for cantt boards polls in KP

PESHAWAR: The security and other arrangements have been finalised for elections on general seats in 33 wards of nine Cantonment Boards across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

An official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told reporters on Friday that over 120,000 voters will cast their vote in the polls. The election campaign ended on Friday.

Almost all the mainstream political parties have fielded candidates for the cantonment board polls.

According to ECP, 131 polling stations, including 54 for men, 52 for women and 25 for both, have been set up across the province for the elections slated for September 12.

Candidates on general seats have been elected unopposed from Murree-Gallies and Cherat.

Election will be held for five seats in Peshawar, four in Nowshera, three in Risalpur, two in Mardan, three in Kohat, two each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, 10 in Abbottabad and two seats in Havelian cantonment.

All the Covid SOPs will be followed during the election to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

An official said around 500 personnel would be deployed for security in Peshawar during the cantonment board elections.

Apart from regular police, the official said, the City Patrol, the Quick Response Force and other units will ensure foolproof security. “The entry of Afghan refugees to the cantonments has been banned during the election while special checkpoints have been set up to monitor security,” said an official.

He added the traffic police had been tasked to divert traffic to other routes during the polling.

The official said policewomen had been deployed while the movement of those staying at hotels and guesthouses was being strictly monitored to maintain law and order.