Bid to smuggle falcons foiled

PESHAWAR: The security officials on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle endangered falcons at Torkham border.

Officials said the personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) recovered two falcons from a truck, which was coming from Afghanistan, at Torkham border crossing. The security personnel handed over to customs officials to complete the legal formalities.

A customs official said that precious birds would be handed over to the Wildlife Department to release in the natural environment. The birds are listed as rare and endangered species and their trade is strictly banned.