‘Musarrat right choice for APHC chairmanship’

MUZAFFARABAD: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said Musarrat Alam Bhatt is the right choice for the chairmanship of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said Musarrat’s struggle for independence from Indian occupation is renowned. He is a fearless leader and spent most of his life in captivity during the resistance movement for his beloved homeland. He is still imprisoned in an Indian jail.

Appealing to people across the state, Ghazali said India is engaged in criminal conspiracies to subjugate Kashmiris. India is violating the political, social, religious and human rights of the Kashmiri people. He said the entire nation must play its role in thwarting India's nefarious conspiracies. He said Kashmiris will stand by Musarrat Alam Bhatt.