 
Saturday September 11, 2021
AIG Motorway Police injured, brother killed in firing

Top Story

News Report
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Motorway Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi got injured while his brother died in a firing incident at Fatehjang Interchange in Rawalpindi on Friday. Unidentified persons opened fire on the vehicle of AIG on the Fatehjang Interchange. The body and the injured were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. Police cordoned off the area to collect evidence for forensic analysis.

