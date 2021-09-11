Umer Sharif’s wife requests fans to pray for his health

KARACHI: The wife of renowned Pakistani comedian, Umer Sharif, Zareen Umer, has requested his fans to pray for his health. Quoting his wife, the Geo News reported, Sharif, who had appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate his cancer treatment, has the next few hours critical to his life. Turning to Sharif’s official Facebook page, Zareen requested his fans to remember him in their prayers. “24 hours are critical for Umer. Please pray as much as you can! Mrs Zareen Umer,” read the post. Sharif had earlier requested PM Imran Khan to help him get visa on an urgent basis as doctors had advised him to get treatment overseas.